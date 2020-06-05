MV Agusta Take Limited Edition to the Next Level

Bike India

Only one, that’s right, only one unit of this special edition MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR has been built for a special customer.

These pictures are of the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Blue & White M.L., commissioned by an anonymous buyer who wishes to own a unique example of MV Agusta’s flagship hypernaked roadster. The company is being quite tight-lipped about the identity of this one-off motorcycle’s owner, although speculation is rife that ML are the initials of the buyer, and that this mysterious ML is none other than the Italian national football team’s one-time, world cup-winning head coach Marcello Lippi. Although mechanically identical to the standard MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR, this motorcycle is the only one in the world sporting this blue, white and gold livery and, just to drive this point home, the numbered plaque above the headlight reads ‘001/001’.

The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Blue & White M.L. is powered by MV’s F4-derived 998-cc inline-four-cylinder motor that puts out a breathtaking 208 hp at 13,000 rpm, good for a top speed in the region of 300 km/h. The cutting-edge package is rounded off with superbike-spec brake and suspension components, and the use of exotic materials like titanium and carbon fibre.

Pricing is unknown at the moment, but is there really a point in asking? After all there’s just one MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Blue & White M.L. in the world, and it’s already spoken for.

