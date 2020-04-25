MV Agusta Set to Resume Operations

MV Agusta have issued a statement that they are ready to resume work at their headquarters and factory in Varese, Italy, with stringent new precautions in place.

With Italy bearing the brunt of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, luxury motorcycle brand MV Agusta had suspended operations on the 26th of March. The firm have now issued a statement that they are ready to resume work at their headquarters and factory, located in the Italian city of Varese, with new internal procedures and safety measures in place.

MV Agusta are working towards increasing their production capacity form the current 5,000 units per year to 25,000 units per year over the next five years, helped along by investments in production lines and R&D, the launch of new models that appeal to a wider audience and worldwide expansion of their dealer network. Safety features in place to help the firm achieve its goals include temperature checks for all personnel entering the premises, face masks, gloves and hand sanitiser for all, optimised layout for factory lines and office spaces to guarantee correct distancing and a new Covid-regulations-compliant canteen.

Timur Sardarov, CEO at MV Agusta stated, “We need to embrace change and give everything we have to build a new future for our industry and for our communities, maintaining, if not increasing, the current levels of employment. If it is true that we will have to deal with a whole new set of parameters in all aspects of our societies, we must not be afraid to believe in our potential. We are ready to take on the challenge. We are still making the best and most beautiful bikes in the world, and we will continue to do so, maybe in a different way, but with confidence and determination. We are already making the necessary investments to reach out to new audiences and enter new markets as originally set out in our industrial plan. In addition, the super-premium positioning of our traditional production may be less likely to suffer than other, less flexible segments. Also, motorcycles are by definition the quintessence of individual mobility, a symbol of freedom and a natural, agile alternative to mass transportation. A further reason for confidence in these difficult times.”

MV Agusta build some of the most flamboyant motorcycles in the world, and we’re extremely happy to see them getting back on their feet on the heels of this crisis.