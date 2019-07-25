MV Agusta and Loncin Commence Long Term Partnership

Iconic Italian manufacturers MV Agusta Motor and Chinese industrial giant Loncin Motor Co Ltd have signed a long-term partnership agreement to build motorcycles in the 350-cc to 500-cc segment.

A lot of manufacturers have realized the importance of the smaller-capacity motorcycle segment. Recently, even Harley Davidson partnered with Chinese brand Qianjiang to produce a motorcycle that would be their most affordable offering. Now, MV Agusta have partnered with Loncin and are ready to enter the fast-growing segment.

The motorcycles from this new partnership will be designed by MV Agusta and industrialized together with Loncin, who are the market leaders in the production of motorcycles in Asia. MV Agusta are famous for their unique and exclusive motorcycles. Bringing in smaller-capacity motorcycles with the help of Loncin will enlarge their portfolio and increase their sales audience, especially in Asia.

This partnership marks the progress towards an accelerated growth plan by MV Agusta. Their objective is to expand the access of the MV Agusta brand and driving incremental sales of the new, smaller-displacement motorcycles and of the current MV Agusta product range of 675, 800 and 1000-cc offerings.

The new bikes will be available in MV Agusta dealerships by the end of 2021. The partnership will not be limited only to the smaller displacement motorcycles. It also includes MV Agusta assisting Loncin into entering the premium segment market with their range of 800-cc bikes. Cagiva Research Center (CRC), part of MV Agusta, will help design and engineer the premium motorcycles for VOGE, Loncin’s high-end premium brand.

The President of Loncin, Yong Gao, announced, “The conclusion of the strategic agreement is conducive to Loncin’s and MV Agusta’s joint response to the changes in global market demand and to the coordinated development of both sides. Loncin will use advanced manufacturing resources and Chinese market knowledge to help MV Agusta expand its product line and enhance product competitiveness. MV Agusta’s technology and advanced design experience of high-performance motorcycles will support Loncin’s VOGE brand in becoming the market leader of premium motorcycles in China. I am looking forward to our strategic cooperation based on the principles of mutual benefit and success.”

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor, said, “This strategic alliance is an important step to consolidate our vision for the future of MV Agusta. Our target is to reaffirm our leadership in the production of upper-premium motorcycles, while also enlarging our customer base by offering a broader range of products without compromising our distinctive design and performance. We are looking forward to grow with the right partners”

