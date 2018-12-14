Bike India

Minors May Be Allowed to Ride Electric Scooters

New rule may allow minors to ride electric scooters up to 4 kW

If all goes well, children in the final years of adolescence may be permitted to ride electric scooters. A leading online news portal informs that the government is planning to bring into effect a rule that allows 16-18 year-olds to ride an electric scooter.

Previously, this age group was allowed to ride ‘motorcycles without gear’ up to 50 cc. The new rule will permit them to ride electric scooters with an output of up to 4 kW. Considering India has plans to progress towards electric mobility and the recent influx of electric scooters, this rule seems to make sense.

If passed and reasonably enforced, we believe this law will curb the number of teenagers who zip around town astride petrol-powered machines. As for variety, we have electric scooters ranging from around Rs 30,000 up to Rs 1.25 lakh, most of which are powered by electric motors with an output of 250-800 W (or 0.25-0.8 kW) on sale in the Indian market.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Also read: Okinawa Praise Road Test Review

 

