Maxxis Tyres and Lets Ryde Certify Women Riders

‘Women in Front’ is a joint initiative by Maxxis India and Lets Ryde (Delhi-based motorcycle rental and tour-adventure company) to promote women riders in the country. The programme recently certified 10 novice women riders who were chosen for the first batch of the rider training programme.

When the programme was launched, over 300 women had signed up for the training but only 10 were chosen to be a part of it. The participants came from various walks of life and some had never ridden a motorcycle previously. The venue for the training was OTR Dirt Park and it had a four-day workshop including a few rides as well. The syllabus included instructions in technique, machine handling, and the use of riding gear. Furthermore, they were also given a lesson on how to deal with small motorcycle repairs in case of an emergency.

Addressing the media about their first milestone, Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing and Retail Sales Head, Maxxis India said, ‘Women in Front is a unique initiative and I am proud to hand out these certificates to our first batch of riders today. It is great to see the enthusiasm of these women who are riding confidently on the tracks. I hope more young women feel inspired by them, get over their inhibitions and find their license to freedom. We too enrolled our women employees for this training and would urge all corporates to encourage their women employees and get them enrolled for the training.’

Amit and Kuldeep, Co-founders, Lets Ryde said, ‘It is heartening to see such enthusiasm and eagerness in these girls. Today’s certification is a testimony of the hard work these women riders have put in the program and are now well versed with the finer nuances of riding a bike including change of tyres, basic bike maintenance techniques and choosing the right tyres for their bikes. We hope that the ‘Women in Front’ campaign will reach out to several other girls who wish to explore the thrill of riding a bike.’

What’s next for these new riders? Well, the top riders from each batch will get a fully-sponsored Leh-Ladakh expedition. Go on and register for the next batch if you think you have what it takes.

Story: Joshua Varghese