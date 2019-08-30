Bike India

Ludhiana’s Custom Harley-Davidson wins Battle of the Kings 2019

Grand Trunk Harley-Davidson’s custom bike, The Goliath, has won the national contest, defeating the other 11 H-D dealerships that participated in the Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings 2019.

This is the first season of Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings 2019 in India where H-D dealers take upon the challenge of modifying a stock Harley-Davidson motorcycle and turning it into a bespoke custom model. Internationally, Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings has given rise to some of the most innovative and memorable creations by Harley-Davidson dealerships over the years. The 2019 edition of the challenge was announced in May this year and, in India, it received entries by 12 dealerships from across the country. The custom bike challenge is an expression of freedom and creativity for motorcycle lovers and since 2015, the Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings has seen the creation of more than 500 custom bikes.

The battle kicked off with a public voting process initiated online from 16 July to 15 August to shortlist India’s favourite custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Once the votes were in, Grand Trunk Harley-Davidson from Ludhiana, Punjab took the top honours in the national event with their beast aptly named ‘The Goliath’.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India, said, “Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings is the largest dealer custom competition in the world and its second edition is extremely special for us as it also celebrates Harley-Davidson India’s completion of a decade in the country. We received an overwhelming response and enthusiasm of the dealerships demonstrating brand’s ideals of individuality, freedom and expression.”

The winner from India will compete in the global contest against international entries. The finalist from each region will be sent for EICMA 2019 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The final winner will be announced at the EICMA 2019 in November this year.

