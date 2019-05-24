List of Upcoming Bikes in India 2019

The year 2019 is proving to be an exciting year for motorcycle enthusiasts. This year we have already seen some amazing launches but the manufacturers have a few more in store. We have compiled a list of the most talked-about bikes that are about to be launched and will make motorcycle enthusiasts go weak at the knees.

Bajaj Pulsar AS 250

Since the Bajaj AS duo received an average response, Bajaj renewed their efforts to develop a new adventure-sport bike. Named the Bajaj Pulsar AS 250, the bike is going to have a fresh design. Since it’s going to feature a quarter-litre engine, we can expect the motorcycle to justify the AS (Adventure Sport) tag this time around.

Expected launch date: February 2020

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 1.4 lakh

Competitors: Hero Xpulse 200

Bajaj Pulsar RS 400

After the RS 200, Bajaj is coming up with its bigger sibling, the RS 400. Naturally, with higher displacement we can expect better performance. This bike is bound to appeal to Bajaj fans looking for more power.

Expected launch date: April 2020

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 1.7-2 lakh

Competitors: KTM RC 390

Benelli 402S

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Benelli, is catching up in the Indian market after its association with the Mahavir Group and now with the Benelli 402S, the company is about to set the bar a bit higher. The bike looks quite similar to the Ducati Diavel, which in our opinion, will be a favourable factor for the 402S.

Expected launch date: June 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs. 3.8 lakh

Competitors: Bajaj Dominar 400

Benelli Leoncino

The Leoncino is Benelli’s take on the iconic scrambler motorcycles and we can expect both road- and off-road-biased variants. This 500-cc bike looks like it means business and seems ready to take on any road.

Expected launch date: June 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 4.5 lakh

Competitors: BMW G 310 GS, Kawasaki Versys-X 300

BMW S 1000 RR (2019)

This bike is definitely one of our favourites. The S 1000 RR has almost everything working in its favour. From the styling, to its electronics, and mind-blowing performance, everything about it feels cutting-edge and absolutely thrilling. Check out the full story here.

Expected launch date: June 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 20.5 lakh onwards

Competitors: The rest of the WSBK grid

CFMoto 250 SR

CFMoto, a Chinese bike manufacturer, have teased the production version based on their 250SR Concept and will probably come to India as well. Since Indian bike enthusiasts have a soft corner for sporty and fully-faired motorcycles, this could be the right approach for CFMoto. Read the full story here.

Expected launch date: November 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 2 lakh

Competitors: Honda CBR250, KTM RC 200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro/950 S

After the immense success of the Ducati Multistrada line-up, the Italian bike manufacturer is going to expand the Multistrada family with the Multistrada 1260 Enduro and the Multistrada 950 S. This range of motorcycles from Ducati are potent machines on the road and quite capable off-road as well. Hence, we have high hopes from this duo too. Read our story here.

Expected launch date: June 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 19 lakh (1260 Enduro) and Rs 14.8 lakh (950S)

Competitors: BMW Adventure range, Honda Africa Twin, Kawasaki Versys, Triumph Tiger

Ducati Diavel 1260

For the love of cruising with style, Ducati have the Diavel family. The bike is a true Italian beauty and a great cruiser. Ducati have optimised the Diavel so that the performance and the cruiser capabilities will give the rider a “best of both worlds” feeling. The upcoming larger-displacement Diavel is sure to carry on the ethos of this stylish cruiser. Read our story on the bike here.

Expected launch date: August 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs. 16.6 lakh

Competitors: BMW R nineT

Harley-Davidson Electra Glide

Till date, Harley-Davidson have put forward some amazing cruisers and tourers. Now Harley are all set to launch another tourer bike, the Electra Glide. This motorcycle gets a touch of class and cool factor with ample chrome bits. Touring enthusiasts are sure to fall for this bike.

Expected launch date: June 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 25 lakh

Competitors: Honda Goldwing, Moto Guzzi California 1400 Touring

Honda CB650R

The CB650R will supplement Honda’s middle weight range that is currently led by the CBR650R. The CB650R is a naked sport bike, unlike the fully-faired CBR650R and will surely improve Honda’s prospects in the country.

Expected launch date: June 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 7.5 lakh

Competitors: Ducati Monster 797, Kawasaki Z650

Husqvarna Vitpilen

Husqvarna Motorcycles plan to launch a new motorcycle in India: the Vitpilen 401. A test bike was spotted recently in India and will soon make its way to dealerships. Husqvarna Motorcycles, like KTM, will reach our roads thanks to their alliance with Bajaj. The Vitpilen 401 is a café racer-inspired street-naked. Read our story here.

Expected launch date: June 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 2.5 lakh

Competitors: BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke, TVS Apache RR 310

KTM 390 Adventure

KTM have recently announced their plan to launch an adventure-tourer bike. The KTM 390 Adventure will be a purpose-built motorcycle equipped with a list of accessories like radiator guard, aluminium bash plate, soft side panniers and a top box among others.

Expected launch date: October 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 3 lakh

Competitors: BMW G310 GS, Royal Enfield Himalayan

KTM RC 125

After the success of the 125 Duke, KTM are going to launch the RC 125. Considering the popularity of the 125 Duke, this fully-faired version is sure to be popular in India. The bike was recently spotted in Pune undergoing road tests. Read our story here.

Expected launch date: May 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 1.4 lakh

Competitors: Suzuki Gixxer SF 150, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3

KTM 790 Duke

KTM are coming up with yet another fierce offering from their stable: the 790 Duke. Select showrooms have already begun accepting bookings, thus indicating an imminent launch. The 790 Duke is KTM’s most powerful offering in India till date and certainly an attractive prospect for the performance-greedy motorcyclists and KTM fanboys alike.

Expected launch date: July 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 7 lakh

Competitors: Ducati Monster 821, Suzuki GSX-S750, Triumph Street Triple RS

MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800

With the launch of MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800, the touring bike segment is going to get a tough competitor. The bike has menacing looks and razor-sharp features like the triple exhaust pipes. The Lusso variant has an option of being equipped with SCS (Smart Clutch System) which basically allows you to ride this beauty like a scooter without touching the clutch lever. Neat, eh? Read our first ride story here.

Expected launch date: June 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 17 lakh

Competitors: BMW F 850 GS, Ducati Multistrada 950, Triumph Tiger 800

Revolt Electric Bike

The future of transport lies in battery-powered, electric vehicles. This electric motorcycle from Revolt Motors will be an AI-enabled (artificial intelligence) bike. The company is a new start-up based in Gurugram. Visually, the motorcycle looks promising and we cannot wait to find out how it behaves on the road. Read our story here.

Expected launch date: June 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 1.2 lakh

Competitors: Tork T6X

Suzuki Katana

The Japanese bike manufacturer is soon going to launch an all-new Katana, which they used to produce in the 1980s. The bike is named after the Japanese Samurai sword, known as the “Katana”. Staying true to the name, the motorcycle features a sharp design language. The boxy headlamp and an overall neo-classic look gives the bike a unique appearance in its segment. Read our story here.

Expected launch date: June 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 9-10 lakh

Competitors: Ducati SuperSport, Kawasaki Ninja 1000

Tork T6X

As we already stated, the future of automobiles are EVs. More bike manufacturers are going to venture into this territory. Tork are a new name in this field and are determined to leave their mark with the T6X. It may be India’s first production electric motorcycle. Read our story here.

Expected launch date: July 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 1.25 lakh

Competitors: Revolt electric bike

TVS Apache RR 310 (2019)

TVS had launched the Apache range quite a while ago and all the models in this range sport the brand’s racing DNA. Now the company is all set to reveal its next-gen Apache RR 310. The updated motorcycle is expected to get minor cosmetic updates, along with some performance upgrades as well. Read our story here.

Expected launch date: May 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 1.99 lakh onwards

Competitors: BMW G 310 R, Honda CB300R, KTM RC 390

UM Renegade Duty S/Duty Ace

UM Motorcycles already have some bikes in India but now they are going to spruce-up their model range with the introduction of the Renegade Duty S and the Renegade Duty Ace. Both bikes look fresh and share the same design elements but the major difference between them lies in their body graphics.

Expected launch date: June 2019 (for both the bikes)

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 1.1 lakh (Renegade S) and Rs 1.29 lakh (Renegade Ace)

Competitors: Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruiser, Hyosung Aquila GV250, Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Yamaha MT-03

The upcoming Yamaha MT-03 is the naked version of Yamaha YZF-R3. The motorcycle’s styling is quite similar to its 250-cc sibling, the Yamaha MT-25 (not available in India). The bike has a muscular stance thanks to the beefy fuel tank and other elements like the exposed frame and sharp lines.

Expected launch date: June 2019

Expected price (ex-showroom): Rs 3 lakh

Competitors: Benelli TnT 300, Honda CB300R, KTM 390 Duke

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee