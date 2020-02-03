There’s a new, limited edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black on offer, available for online retail only till 31 March, 2020.

The limited edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black motorcycles will bear the distinguished and iconic pin-stripes just like the classic that were rolled out of the Royal Enfield Thiruvottiyur facility in 2009. Royal Enfield have a dual-tone scheme on the fuel tank with fenders carrying gloss black and matt black. This unique all-black-livery and dual-tone shade adds a unique touch to the timeless aesthetics of the motorcycle. With an “End of Build” special-edition badge and a trendy all-black theme, the Classic 500 Tribute Black is an absolute collector’s edition. The motorcycles will be available from a limited time sale between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm on 10 February. Registrations for the online sale have already started.

It has been a decade since the Royal Enfield Classic 500 made its début. Since then, the iconic single-cylinder Unit Construction Engine (UCE) in 500-cc displacement has made a name for itself in the market. These motorcycles will be the the last in India to carry the iconic long-stroke, single-cylinder 500-cc UCE and will be exclusively made-to-order in a limited production run.

Royal Enfield will discontinue sales from 31 March, 2020 for the current 500s, although, these mototcycles will still be available for sale internationally. Service and spares will remain available for current owners across dealerships in India.

Vinod Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield, said, “Since 2009, the Royal Enfield 500-cc motorcycles have proudly set the stage for the middle-weight motorcycling segment in India. The Classic 500 in particular has garnered success for Royal Enfield across various international markets with its sublime retro-chic design and engaging ride experience. As we sign off the last of the Royal Enfield 500-cc motorcycles, the Classic 500 Tribute Black is an opportunity for afficianados to own a piece of Royal Enfield and motorcycling history.”