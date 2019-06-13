Limited Edition MV Agusta F3 800 RC Now in India

The exotic Italian bike-makers are bringing six units of the limited-edition MV Agusta F3 800 RC that will be sold at Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom) each.

‘Reparto Corse’ or ‘RC’ is the MV Agusta racing team that competes in the World Supersport Championship. The MV Agusta F3 800 RC is developed under the RC tag with constant feedback from track riders making every component of the bike function seamlessly and perfectly. The motorcycle uses a 798-cc, 12-valve DOHC, three-cylinder engine that makes 153 PS at 13,250 rpm and has a peak torque of 87.9 Nm at 10,600 rpm.

The MV Agusta F3 800 RC weighs just 165 kg dry, making it a perfect tool for the racetrack. The motorcycle is priced at a premium of Rs 4 lakh over the standard F3 800, and the racing kit is included at no extra cost. The kit includes a titanium SC Project exhaust, a special ECU, and lightweight parts.

Electronic aids on the MV Agusta F3 800 RC are based on the MVICS (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) that has its origins on the racetrack. The bike will also have four riding modes and eight-level traction control, giving a rider total control and stability. Electronic Assisted Shifting (up and down) has been revised to reduce shift-times. The F3 800 RC gets fully-adjustable 43-mm Marzocchi USD forks, fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock on a single-sided swingarm, Brembo monobloc calipers up front and a two-piston Brembo caliper at the rear.

Safety features such as the two-channel Bosch 9 PLUS ABS with race mode, allow the bike to be ridden with more confidence and ease. The Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation system allows the rider to use the front brakes hard, while avoiding any rear wheel lift.

