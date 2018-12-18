Bike India

Lambretta EV World Launch At Auto Expo 2020

Lambretta EV World Launch At Auto Expo 2020

Lambretta have been developing an electric scooter in Milan, Italy, which they plan to launch at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. The famous scooter company, currently owned by Swiss company Innocenti, understand the importance of India in the scooter market, hence the vested interest to launch it here.

The company has not released any information for the specification they are aiming for, possibly due to the product still being developed. In India, Lambretta have partnered up with Lohia Auto from Noida and Bird Group from New Delhi. In addition, Innocenti have started looking for an assembly plant in the Mumbai area. This plant will cater towards providing original Lambretta products, as well as production for some overseas markets.

Lambretta have also started development of another scooter called the Super Lambretta. Apart from the highly creative name, the scooter will be bigger, more spacious and designed with a posh yet youthful appeal in mind.

On a different note, Innocenti have also recently won a lawsuit against Scooters India, a company that sold unlicensed products with Lambretta trademarks. Scooters India have since withdrawn any opposition against trademark registrations of Lambretta in India.

Story: Zal Cursetji

Bike India: India's no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
