Lambretta EV World Launch At Auto Expo 2020

Lambretta have been developing an electric scooter in Milan, Italy, which they plan to launch at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. The famous scooter company, currently owned by Swiss company Innocenti, understand the importance of India in the scooter market, hence the vested interest to launch it here.

The company has not released any information for the specification they are aiming for, possibly due to the product still being developed. In India, Lambretta have partnered up with Lohia Auto from Noida and Bird Group from New Delhi. In addition, Innocenti have started looking for an assembly plant in the Mumbai area. This plant will cater towards providing original Lambretta products, as well as production for some overseas markets.

Lambretta have also started development of another scooter called the Super Lambretta. Apart from the highly creative name, the scooter will be bigger, more spacious and designed with a posh yet youthful appeal in mind.

On a different note, Innocenti have also recently won a lawsuit against Scooters India, a company that sold unlicensed products with Lambretta trademarks. Scooters India have since withdrawn any opposition against trademark registrations of Lambretta in India.

