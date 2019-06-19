KTM RC 125 ABS Launched in India

Bike India

The KTM RC 125 ABS has been launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), after the sales success that the 125 Duke turned out to be.

Earlier, KTM in India were offering the 200 Duke as their entry-level bike. Last year saw the Austrian manufacturer bringing the 125 Duke to India to expand their reach of potential customers. The 125 Duke brought to India isn’t the latest international-spec model being offered globally, but it managed to catch the eyes of the public and become the highest-sold Duke since its launch.

The RC range in India currently consists of the KTM RC 200 and the RC 390. Now, enter the fully faired version of the 125 Duke – the Ready-to-Race KTM RC 125 ABS. The new RC will be available in two colours with graphics that represent their racing origins. The new KTM RC 125 will have the same single-cylinder, DOHC four-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine seen on the 125 Duke that produces 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and has a peak torque of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It comes with KTM’s iconic steel trellis frame, upside-down front forks by WP, and a clip-on handlebar. The new RC 125 will have better handling characteristics compared to its naked sibling and weighs in at 154.2 kg (dry). Other features include twin-projector headlights with daytime lights and single-channel ABS by Bosch, making it the complete package for a beginner.

Sumeet Narang, Vice President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM motorcycles are built to a purpose of winning performance and handling. It is no different with the RC 125 which will provide a true KTM experience to the motorcycle enthusiast seeking to enter our Supersport world. It carries Moto GP genes from its sibling, the much-celebrated RC16.

Bookings of the new KTM RC 125 ABS commence at all 470 exclusive KTM dealerships across India for an introductory price of Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin by the end of June.

