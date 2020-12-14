KTM India Launch Spoke Wheels For Their Adventure Series

KTM India have launched spoked wheels for their adventure series of motorcycles, the 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure, in the country.

Folks for awhile have wondered about the durability of alloy rims sold as stock on the adventure series motorcycles especially if off-roading in what the mind yearns for. Now, KTM India are offering spoked wheels that have been specially designed to challenge those rough surfaces. The spoked wheelsets can be bought from the company’s outlets or online via their website. The set contains all the necessary components to convert standard cast alloy wheels into spoked units.

Spoked wheels as we know do offer the best compromise between stiffness and flexibility, with the latter playing a major role in durability. Included in the set is also a wave brake disc for the front and a disc brake for the rear. The KTM Adventures series currently runs a 17-inch wheel at the rear and a 19-inch unit upfront which is the norm for most adventure-style motorcycles. Understandably so, as this sizing does offer the best compromise between dirt and tarmac.

Well, there we have it, an option for the more off-road centric among us, though, we do wish KTM would offer something on the lines of what Hero have done with their Xpulse rally kit. However, spoked wheels on offer by the company is a start and we’ll happily take that.