KTM 250 Duke ABS Launched

The KTM 250 Duke is a sweet motorcycle and has always been a great option for the enthusiast looking to hone his skills before climbing up the displacement ladder. By launching the ABS-equipped model, KTM have sweetened the deal for these folk. The new motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Unlike the smaller 125 Duke, the KTM 250 Duke gets dual-channel ABS – like its larger 390 sibling, in fact. Powering this rather well-mannered (relative to its larger sibling, of course) orange hoon is a 248.8-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 30 PS at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

With this update, the KTM 250 Duke is the last of the quarter-litre nakeds to receive ABS.

Story: Joshua Varghese