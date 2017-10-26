Kawasaki Ninja 400 Unveiled at Tokyo Motor Show

We strolled through the venue of the Tokyo Motor Show and something green and mean caught our eye. I am talking about a new Kawasaki sports-tourer; the Ninja 400.



The new motorcycle comes equipped with ERGO-FIT and Economical Riding Indicator in addition to ABS, and Assist and Slipper Clutch. ERGO-FIT enables riders of different physique or riding styles to find a comfortable perch on the motorcycle. This is achieved with the use of interchangeable parts and parts with adjustable positions. The Economical Riding Indicator is a rider aid that helps in scoring better fuel-efficiency. The ECU identifies riding conditions which consume the least fuel based on throttle use, gear selection, and other elements under the rider’s control.

While the tail section of the motorcycle remains similar to other models in the Ninja series, the front-end sports a refreshed look. The new angular headlamps are drawn back into the front cowl which continues to flow into the sporty-looking fairing. Beneath the fairing sits the 399-cc, liquid-cooled parallel twin, nestled within a high-tensile steel trellis frame. The engine makes 45 PS at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 38 Nm at 8,000 rpm. All this power is regulated by a six-speed gearbox. Tipping the scales at 174 kg (with ABS), it isn’t all that heavy either.

This motorcycle might have received that extra bit of wow if Kawasaki had equipped it with USD forks. The lack of it hints at cost optimisation in favour of aggressive pricing. Personally, I’d love to see this motorcycle in the Indian market. If you think so too, let Kawasaki know.

Story: Joshua Varghese