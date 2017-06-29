For Online Subscription

Let’s Have Uniformity in Registration Fee Too

WITH THE GOODS AND SERVICES TAX (GST) COMING INTO force, from now on you will find the same ex-showroom price for all twowheelers across the country; the on-road price, however, will differ from state to state since the RTO of every state has its own rate of taxation. It is high time we had a uniform registration fee and had the road tax charged on fuel.

The big difference between a two-wheeler designed and built in India and an international one, whether a motorcycle or a scooter, is the number of fasteners used. It is more than three times in case of the indigenous products. The service time for our local bikes is twice as much as that for the international products. Ironically, even with so many fasteners, most Indian two-wheelers begin to rattle after a little while. This is due mostly to bad design and poor engineering, or a combination of both. It is high time the service engineers got involved in the project from the drawing board.

The deportment of two-wheeler riders on the road is frightening. You have senior citizens who, not being confident of their balance, ride with their feet dangling instead of resting on the footboard/footrest. Then you have the kamikazes who are completely oblivious to traffic rules; they think going down the wrong way is their birthright. Such people are a hazard not only to others but to themselves too and give the bikers a bad name. When will the police start enforcing the law and stop triple-seat riding?

Aspi Bhathena

Editor