JK Tyre Blaze Rydr Out Now for Premium Motorcycles

The JK Tyre Blaze Rydr is the company’s latest addition to the premium motorcycle tyre segment.





JK Tyre claim that the tyre has been designed to deliver good grip, cornering stability and also features a specialized tread pattern. The new pattern may be crucial for great traction and efficient water channelling.

The JK Tyre Blaze Rydr BR43 is a 140/70-17 tubeless tyre that has been developed specifically for customers who seek performance-oriented rubber for city and highway use. Furthermore, JK Tyre claim that the rubber has been tested in rigorous conditions and on racetracks by professional riders.

Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “We develop products that enhance our customers’ driving and riding experience. We have entered the two-wheeler tyre segment recently and the response from the market has been very encouraging. The Blaze Rydr BR43 is another addition to fulfil the requirements of higher cc motorbike riders and we are confident that it will further improve the riding experience of customers. This further reinstates our commitment to meet the emerging needs of the market and introduce tyres that help to maintain pace with changing market requirements.”

The JK Tyre Blaze Rydr is now available at dealerships across the country. The tyre comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturing and non-manufacturing defects, subject to terms and conditions, of course.

Story: Joshua Varghese