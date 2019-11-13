India Bike Week – What To Look Out For

The India Bike Week (IBW) is almost upon us and we are as excited as ever. This time around, you can expect to see a number of changes and additions to the event.

Let’s break it down:

IBW Track Days

That’s right! IBW will, for the first time, offer track events.

– Flat Track Trials by Harley Davidson

– Hill Climb by School of Dirt

– Big Rock Enduro Training Academy

– Moto Mob

Pricing for these competitions differ and anyone may participate by registering themselves on the India Bike Week website (www.indiabikeweek.in).

This year, IBW shall also have a number of international stars at the festival the likes of Rok Bagoros, a well-known stunt rider, and FMX 4 Ever, a freestyle motocross team. There will also be some big Indian names including Aishwariya Pissay, Ashish Raorane, Simran King, Rajini Krishnan and Sagar Sheldekar. Indian motorcyclists who have travelled the world on our two-wheeled friends will also be present sharing their knowledge and dos and don’ts when traversing the planet.

KTM Adventure ambassador Giovanni Sala, a six-time World Enduro champion and a mentor for KTM Adventure Rallies, will also be present to share his views.

The event will also have its fair share of musicians and artists to entertain all attendees. Music artists such as General Zooz, Ritviz, Su Real, Pineapple Express, and many more. Retail therapy will also be taken care of with over 120 stores confirming their participation for the event.

IBW have also launched a mobile app that will help a rider find fellow riders to ride with and even have access to help stations along the routes. This is good news and a great initiative from the organization. The India Bike Week will take place in Vagator, Goa on the 6th and 7th of December, 2019, and we really hope to see all you people there.