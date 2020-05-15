Husqvarna Svartpilen 901 Spotted Testing

Spy pics have emerged of Husqvarna Svartpilen 901 being tested in Spain.

Husqvarna have recently entered the Indian market with their 250-cc Vitpilen and Svartpilen models and, if things go well for the Swedish brand in our market, we may see bigger and better motorcycles from them soon.

Known for their strikingly-designed bikes, Husqvarna are owned by KTM, which is why the 250s are powered by the same 248.8-cc liquid-cooled single that we know from the KTM 250 Duke. Similarly, we can see from these spy pictures of the unreleased Husqvarna Svartpilen 901, that it is powered by the 890-cc parallel twin from the KTM 890 Duke that makes a healthy 121 hp and 99 Nm of torque. We have been hearing rumours that KTM will be launching the 890 Duke in our market sometime next year, and if Husqvarna also decide to give us a taste of their big bikes as well, we will certainly be spoiled for choice in the middleweight naked segment.