Husqvarna Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed

Husqvarna Motorcycles are being brought to India by none other than Bajaj, who had confirmed this news at the end of 2018.

Husqvarna Motorcycles plans to launch two new motorcycles in India: the Vitpilen 401 and the Svartpilen 401. The bikes were spotted testing recently in India and will soon make their way onto Indian roads. Husqvarna Motorcycles much-awaited launch has been confirmed by Bajaj, and should be available by the festive season this year.

The Svartpilen 401 will be a scrambler, while the Vitpilen 401 will be a café racer. The names of the motorcycles are Swedish names that translate to White Arrow (Vitpilen) and Black Arrow (Svartpilen) respectively, which is why the Vitpilen will only be sold in black and the Svartpilen will be sold in white.

The bikes from Husqvarna are said to get the same 373-cc liquid-cooled, DOHC four-valve engine from the KTM 390 Duke that makes 43.5 PS and a peak torque of 37 Nm. Other features that were seen on the test mule are LED headlamps at the front, the 390 Duke’s engine crash guard, a fully-digital instrument console, USD forks at the front and an adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The test mule was also spotted using the orange alloy wheels of the 390 Duke, whereas the international-spec model is being sold with spoke wheels. We are not sure which wheels will be offered on the final product.

We expect the bikes to be priced around the Rs 3 lakh mark as they will be a premium alternative to the KTM 390 Duke. The bikes will go up against the BMW G 310 R, Honda CB300R and the Benelli TnT300. We look forward to the launch of Husqvarna Motorcycles in India.

Story: Azaman Chothia