How About A Motorcycle Virtual Museum Tour During Coronavirus Lockdown?

Check out some hallowed motorcycles from the comfort of your home with a virtual museum tour during this coronavirus lockdown.

It is true. A virus and its consequence – the lockdown – has limited your travels to the various rooms of your house with the occasional peep out of the window to envy the smug-faced cat that seems least bothered by this pandemic. To help you spend all this free time, we came up with a list of motorcycle movies to binge-watch and now, we have better news.

A trio of reputed motorcycle manufacturers have opened the doors of their museums during the lockdown so that you can visit the virtual museums for free; using your laptop or phone, of course. BMW, Ducati and Harley-Davidson have generously given us the option of experiencing their respective virtual museums. Sure, it isn’t anywhere close to the real thing but if there is nothing else on hand at the moment, we would highly recommend taking these virtual museum tours.

Use Google Earth to search for the museums and the use Street View (usually indicated by a small stick figure at the bottom of the screen) to embark on a virtual tour or just click on the following links.

BMW Museum

Museo Ducati

Harley-Davidson Museum

There is a lot to see. From racing heritage to innovation to stories of progress, and of course, some beautiful, rare pieces. We hope we have brightened up your lockdown. You’re welcome

Story: Joshua Varghese