Honda’s 2019 CBU Import Line-Up Bookings Open

Bookings are now open for Honda’s 2019 CBU import line-up at Wing World outlets in Mumbai and Delhi. The Japanese company’s CBU line-up includes the new CB1000R+, Gold Wing Tour DCT, CBR1000RR Fireblade and the CBR1000RR Fireblade SP.

Commenting on the announcement of new 2019 CBU import line-up, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “The models in 2019 line up will be loaded with exciting new features and upgradation; moreover, the riders will experience Honda’s superior technology and thrill of riding. We welcome all our customers for the bookings starting today at Honda’s exclusive Wing World outlets.”

Prices for Honda’s 2019 CBU import line-up start at Rs 14.46 lakh (ex-showrom, Delhi) for the new CB1000R+, while the CBR1000RR Fireblade and Fireblade SP are priced at Rs 16.43 lakh and Rs 19.28 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company’s flagship tourer, the GL1800 Gold Wing Tour DCT will retail for Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and brings Honda’s Dual Clutch Technology and a host of electronic updates to the company’s touring line-up.