Honda Take Hero Electric to Court

The Honda Motor Company have filed a lawsuit against e-scooter manufacturer Hero Electric over alleged design infringement.

Claiming that Hero Electric have copied the design of the Moove scooter sold abroad, Japanese bike maker Honda have approached the Delhi High Court in a move to restrict advertising, production or sale of the Dash electric scooter. Honda claim that Hero Electric have blatantly reproduced several design elements of the Honda Moove scooter, sold in Thailand, including headlights, tail lights, rear-end bodywork and more. The Hero Dash, launched last year at Rs 62,000 (ex-showroom), is pictured at the start on this article, while the Honda Moove is pictured below; they do seem uncannily similar from certain angles.

The Delhi High Court heard Honda’s claims on 29th May, and have given Hero Electric till 11th June to respond to these allegations. Although both Hero brands are owned by the Munjal family, Hero Electric operates completely independently of Hero MotoCorp (earlier Hero Motors), who shared a long and fruitful partnership with Honda from 1984 to 2010.

