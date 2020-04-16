Bike India

Honda CBF190X Mini Adv Launched in China

Unfortunately we don’t expect to see the Honda CBF190X launched in India in the foreseeable future.

This mini adventure bike, also called the Fight Hawk, was first launched in 2016 and gets a few useful updates for this year The 2020 Honda CBF190X gets new body panels in fresh colours, the under-slung exhaust has been replaced with a side-mounted unit, increasing the ground clearance and the LCD dash has been updated with a gear indicator.

The 2020 Honda CBF190X is powered by 184.4-cc air-cooled single cylinder motor that breathes through a two-valve head. The engine makes 16.8 PS of peak power, while torque peaks at 16.3 Nm. Suspension duties are handles by a USD fork up front, while a preload-adjustable monoshock handles the rear, and stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends supplemented by a single-channel ABS.

With its low 770-mm seat height and manageable 149-kg kerb weight, the Honda CBF190X would make for an ideal dual-purpose bike in our market and would prove a worthy rival to the Hero XPulse 200.

