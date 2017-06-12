Honda aims to have 200 used two-wheeler dealerships by early 2018

Honda opens 150 Best Deal second hand two wheeler store

Seeing huge potential in the pre-owned two-wheeler business, HMSI hope to add 50 more Best Deal dealership in FY 2017-18

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently inaugurated its 150th Best Deal outlet (Honda’s pre-owned two-wheeler business) at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. During the event Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) revealed, “Our experience shows that pre-owned industry is evolving at a very fast pace and the replacement cycle for two-wheeler has come down to 4-5 years. Honda sees good future potential in pre-owned two-wheeler business and has advanced its expansion horizon to 200 Best Deal Outlets by the end of this fiscal itself.”

Yogesh Mathur - Regional Head Sales-South, Minoru Kato - President & CEO, Y.S. Guleria - Senior Vice President

HMSI has ventured in to the used two-wheeler retail space through its Best Deal certified pre-owned bike outlets. According to the company, in spite of the recent challenges like demonetization and transition from BS-III to BS-IV which hit the new bike market, the pre-owned two wheelers witnessed significant growth. In financial year 2016-17, sales of Honda’s pre-owned business (Best Deal) grew by 23 per cent which is three times that of the new two-wheeler industry growth of only 7 per cent.

The used two-wheeler market is a highly unorganized segment and with the Best Deal outlets Honda hopes to offer a lot more transparency to the buyers. HMSI is the first such two-wheeler manufacturer in India to take such an initiative and currently has the Best Deal network covering 117 cities across 21 states of India.

150th Best Deal, Aadhi Honda at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

No other two-wheeler manufacturer has tried to venture into this vastly untapped category in India yet, besides HMSI. As in the four-wheeler segment, having manufactures sell pre-owned vehicles brings peace of mind to sellers who want to upgrade by exchanging their existing bikes, and also to those who want to buy a refurbished and certified pre-owned two-wheeler.

Honda’s Best Deal outlets offer two free services, 6 months warranty and genuine after-sales support. Moreover, they verify all the documents of the vehicle to assure hassle-free ownership.

Team Bike India

