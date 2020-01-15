Bike India

Honda Activa 6G Launched

The Honda Activa 6G has been launched, and in two variants with prices starting at Rs 63,912 (ex-showroom).

 

The popular Honda Activa scooter enters the sixth-generation of its life-cycle in India. Customers can opt for a Standard or Deluxe variant and choose from as many as six colours. The former is priced at Rs 63,912 while the latter will set you back by Rs 65,412; both ex-showroom. The Honda Activa 6G draws power from a BS VI-compliant, 109.5-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 7.8 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8.8 Nm at 5,250 rpm. There has been a marginal drop in the power and torque figures; 0.1 hp and 0.2 Nm respectively.

Other highlights of the Honda Activa 6G include a telescopic fork at the front and a silent start system. The latter allows the scooter’s engine to turn over silently and smoothly by using the AC generator that charges the battery while the scooter is being ridden. This negates the use of a starter motor and quietens things down. The new scooter also features extra space on the floorboard.

Joshua Varghese

