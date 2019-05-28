Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition Launched

A new limited edition of the Honda Activa 5G with a dual-tone colour scheme has been launched in India.

The Honda Activa 5G is Honda’s best-selling scooter in India. Honda have just launched a limited edition model of the Honda Activa 5G which comes bearing a cosmetic upgrade along with a few new features. However, there are no changes to the engine, so the power and torque output remains the same. The Honda Activa 5G will now be available in two dual-tone colour options; Pearl Precious White with Matte Selene Silver (brown seat), and Strontium Silver Metallic with Pearl Igneous Black (black seat).

The new Activa 5G limited edition will be available in two variants namely; Standard and Deluxe, priced at Rs 55,032 and Rs 56,897 respectively (both prices ex-showroom). The features offered in the limited edition Activa 5G are new stylish graphics, black rims, chrome muffler cover, and a completely blacked-out engine. The scooter also comes with two retractable hooks; one ahead of your legs and another just behind them.

Other features include a four-in-one lock system that allows you to open the seat with a switch. On the Deluxe variant, the scooter gets a digi-analog meter with an ‘Eco Speed’ indicator to improve fuel-efficiency. There is also an indicator to alert you when a service is due. The engine is still the same 109.2-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled unit that makes 7.9 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The Activa 5G has sold over 30 lakh units in the past two years. We believe that with this move Honda are trying to clear out their stocks of the current Activa 5G in India to make way for the upcoming launch of the Activa 6G which will be a BS VI-compliant engine.

Story: Azaman Chothia