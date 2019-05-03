Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Impressions



The Hero Xtreme 200S is Hero MotoCorp’s latest foray into the entry-level sporty commuter space. Here’s what you need to know about this machine.

The fresh design of the Xtreme 200S is attractive and proportionate

Looks are subjective and, although this bike is mechanically identical to the Xtreme 200R launched last year, the well-crafted fairing gives the new bike a fresh visage that will certainly attract buyers looking for a faired motorcycle at an attractive price. The narrow LED headlight, tinted windscreen and black bellypan all fit in well with the overall design, while the raised single-piece handlebar promises a comfortable riding position.

Hero Xtreme 200S performance facts and figures

Unfortunately we can’t expect blistering performance, considering that the Hero Xtreme 200S gets the same 199.6-cc, two-valve, single-cylinder mill from the naked Xtreme 200R, with unchanged peak figures of 18.4 PS at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Consequently this bike isn’t much of a top-end performer, and feels more at home when taking advantage of the available torque at low to midrange revs; ideal for filtering through city traffic. We would have liked to see the engine tweaked for a bit more power to suit this bike’s sporty intentions, but unfortunately that isn’t the case.

How is the Xtreme 200S to ride?

We spent a couple of laps around the Buddh International Circuit aboard the new Hero Xtreme 200S, and were immediately impressed by the poise the bike showed when leaned all the way over with the throttle pinned. The excellent riding dynamics have been carried over from the Xtreme 200R, and the Xtreme 200S darted from corner to corner, inspiring confidence by the minute. The steel diamond frame works brilliantly with the telescopic fork up front and monoshock at the rear to keep the rider connected with the road surface, and the bike handles fast changes of direction without protest. The 276-mm disc up front is supplemented by a 220-mm disc at the rear and these anchors do a good job of shedding speed when called upon, and are helped along by a single-channel ABS.

Is the Hero Xtreme 200S worth it?

Priced at Rs 98,500 (ex-showroom), the Hero Xtreme 200S is about eight grand dearer than the Xtreme 200R. For this premium above the naked bike, you get the sporty image of a fully-faired motorcycle, as well as the svelte LED headlight and an all-new LCD display. Ultimately the Xtreme 200S is the best-priced faired 200-cc bike on the market, and will definitely attract the style-conscious crowd looking for a sporty bike on a budget.

Look for a detailed ride review of the Hero Xtreme 200S in the next issue of Bike India.