Hero Pleasure Discontinued

With BS VI norms taking effect in the coming month, the Hero Pleasure scooter will not a part of Hero MotoCorp’s line-up

It is time to bid adieu to the Hero Pleasure; the scooter that became famous in India with its “Why should boys have all the fun?” advertisements. Following a successful run in the Indian market with numerous cosmetic and emission norm updates, the Hero Pleasure will not be part of the marque’s BS-VI line-up. That being said, now might also be the best time ever to buy one because Hero dealerships may be offering the best deals ever for the Pleasure.

The Hero Pleasure’s place in the portfolio has been taken by the new Pleasure Plus. The list of features on offer include storage space at the front, mobile phone charging port and side stand indicator. A BS VI-compliant, 110.9-cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that churns out 8.16 hp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm takes care of propulsion duties. A monoshock unit manages suspension at the rear while the front is handled by a trailing-link set-up. Braking is taken care of by drum units at either end; supplemented by CBS. The Pleasure Plus sits on 10-inch alloys at either end wrapped by 90/100 tubeless tyres and has a kerb weight of 104 kg.

Story: Joshua Varghese