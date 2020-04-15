Hero Motorcycle Ambulance for Coronavirus Relief

Hero MotoCorp and their group companies have been providing a lot of financial and logistics relief for the coronavirus-affected and prevention; the latest being the supply of Hero motorcycle ambulances for rural areas.

You may already be quite familiar with what the motorcycle industry has been doing to help its customers and the public during this difficult time thanks to our previous story. While financial aid and distribution of essentials go a long way in fighting this battle, Hero MotoCorp have gone one step further. Using their engineering expertise and their dependable motorcycles, Hero have fashioned ambulances. These Hero motorcycle ambulances will primarily work in rural areas and will focus on making sure that people in that region have a means to reach hospitals quickly in an emergency.

The Hero motorcycle ambulance featured in this image is an Xtreme 200R fitted with a re-purposed sidecar that acts as the patient bay. The sidecar appears spacious and will probably be equipped with the basic medical essentials needed to transport the patient to the nearest hospital. Additionally, the motorcycle ambulance has been decked out with the typical ambulance paint scheme and emergency lights. Pace should be decent because the Xtreme is powered by a 199.6-cc, air-cooled, two-valve, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.4 hp at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm at 6,500 rpm respectively. This mill is mated to a five-speed gearbox via a wet, multi-plate clutch. Great initiative, Hero MotoCorp.

Story: Joshua Varghese