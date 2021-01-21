Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Hero MotoCorp Aim For 10 New Models Every Year

by Leave a Comment

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, promise to launch premium models along with a range of updates and variants.

Dr Pawan Munjal- Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp with global movie icon- Shah Rukh Khan at the unveiling of the company’s 100 millionth motorcycle


The Indian two-wheeler major set a world record by rolling out their 100 millionth two-wheeler (10 crore units) – a Hero Xtreme 160R. The grand event was had company’s brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan interact with Hero MotoCorp employees and posed with the special edition Hero Xtreme 160R. The celebration started with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, Hero MotoCorp unveil six special edition models including — Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110. These limited edition versions will go on sale across India from February.

For 20 consecutive years, Hero MotoCorp have retained the coveted title of being the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and the last 50 million units were achieved in a span of just seven years.

100 million Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler world record

Dr Munjal also outlined Hero MotoCorp’s plans and vision for the next five years. Obviously, the main aim is to maintain and further consolidate their leadership position, apart from expanding their global footprint, launch exciting products, and will also work on new innovative concept models.

Hero 300 cc motorcycle launching

Hero MotoCorp had showcased this upcoming adventure motorcycle last year

The big news is that Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products every year in India, including a few premium models. One of the first big bikes from Hero MotoCorp to be launched in India will be a 300-cc adventure motorcycle which was teased by the company last year in April. There will be other premium models, too, which are under development at Hero MotoCorp’s Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. Will the Hero Karizma rise from the ashes? We can’t wait to hear more on this.

Sarmad Kadiri – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Ducati India Launch More Affordable Scrambler Models
2021 Honda Grazia Sports Edition Launched at Rs 82,564
TVS Young Media Racer Programme - Living a Fantasy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap