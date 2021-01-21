Hero MotoCorp Aim For 10 New Models Every Year

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, promise to launch premium models along with a range of updates and variants.



The Indian two-wheeler major set a world record by rolling out their 100 millionth two-wheeler (10 crore units) – a Hero Xtreme 160R. The grand event was had company’s brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan interact with Hero MotoCorp employees and posed with the special edition Hero Xtreme 160R. The celebration started with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, Hero MotoCorp unveil six special edition models including — Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110. These limited edition versions will go on sale across India from February.

For 20 consecutive years, Hero MotoCorp have retained the coveted title of being the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and the last 50 million units were achieved in a span of just seven years.

Dr Munjal also outlined Hero MotoCorp’s plans and vision for the next five years. Obviously, the main aim is to maintain and further consolidate their leadership position, apart from expanding their global footprint, launch exciting products, and will also work on new innovative concept models.

The big news is that Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products every year in India, including a few premium models. One of the first big bikes from Hero MotoCorp to be launched in India will be a 300-cc adventure motorcycle which was teased by the company last year in April. There will be other premium models, too, which are under development at Hero MotoCorp’s Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. Will the Hero Karizma rise from the ashes? We can’t wait to hear more on this.