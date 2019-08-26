Hero Electric Dash Launched in India

Hero Electric have launched an all-new, affordable electric scooter called the Dash for Rs 62,000 (ex-showroom).

Last week, Hero Electric launched the Optima ER and the Nyx ER, their extended-range electric scooters. The Dash was launched in India today alongside the Optima ER and the Nyx ER. The Dash is powered by a 48-volt 28-Ah lithium-ion battery-pack that will take four hours to charge completely. It offers a range of 60 km per charge and a top speed between 25 and 30 km/h. Designed keeping Indian road conditions in mind, the Dash gets a higher ground clearance of 145 mm.

Commenting on the launch, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, “Hero Electric is determined to deliver the best of electric two-wheeler mobility options to eco-conscious customers who prefer smarter mobility solutions. The all-new Dash is our latest and most lucrative offering that offers style, practicality, performance with a powerful Li-ion battery that is portable and reliable and I am certain that this will appeal to people of all age groups. As always, we will continue to bring in new and better products and are always listening to customer feedback.”

Features on the Dash include LED DRLs, LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, USB mobile charging port, tubeless tyres and remote boot opening. The Dash gets a dual-tone red and black colour scheme. Hero Electric claim that ICE (internal combustion engine) scooter users can save up to Rs 1 lakh in two years by switching to any e-scooter from the Hero Electric range. Currently, Hero Electric have around 615 touchpoints in India and plan to expand to over 1,000 touchpoints by the end of 2020.

Story: Azaman Chothia