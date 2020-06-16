Bike India

2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson Price List Released

Looking to buy a new hog this year? We have the full 2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson price list from across all their model ranges. The price range begins from Rs 5.34 lakh ex-showroom for the Street 750 in its base black shade. The most expensive Harley-Davidson model in India is the Fat Boy Special in red or blue and black at Rs 20.75 lakh. You can find prices for the brand’s Street models, Sportsters and Softail models as well. All the models listed here are BS6-compliant of course and feature updates for this model year. The Forty-Eight Special and Low Rider S are new additions to the lineup, and we’ve ridden the latter already.

There are certain glaring omissions from the 2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson price list though. Models such as the Roadster, Street Bob, Fat Bob, Breakout, Road King, Street Glide Special, and all of the bar and shield CVO models are all missing in action. Hopefully, the American cruiser maker will bring some more models as the year progresses. We can’t be sure though, as there has been a big management change at the very top of brand’s hierarchy.

Check out the full 2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson price list right here –  

Family Model – MY20 BS VI Colour Ex-showroom
Street STREET 750 Vivid Black 534,000
Black Denim 5,46,000
Performance Orange 5,46,000
Barracuda Silver Deluxe 5,46,000
Anniversary Color 4,75,000
Street STREET ROD Vivid Black 5,99,000
River Rock Gray Denim 6,10,000
Stone Washed White Pearl 6,10,000
Performance Orange 6,10,000
Sportster Iron 883 Black Denim 9,38,000
Barracuda Silver Denim 9,38,000
River Rock Gray 9,38,000
Scorched Orange/Silver Flux 9,89,000
Sportster Forty-Eight Vivid Black 10,61,000
River Rock Gray Denim 10,89,000
Stone Washed White Pearl 10,89,000
Performance Orange 10,89,000
Stiletto Red 11,40,000
Sportster Forty-Eight Special Vivid Black 10,98,000
Billiard Red 11,10,000
Sportster Custom 1200 Midnight Blue 10,89,000
Billiard Red/ Vivid Black 11,25,000
Softail Low Rider Vivid Black 13,75,000
Billiard Blue 13,87,000
Billiard Red 13,87,000
Stone Washed White Pearl 13,87,000
Softail Low Rider S Vivid Black 14,69,000
Barracuda Silver 14,81,000
Softail Fat Boy Vivid Black  18,25,000
Barracuda Silver  18,44,000
Spruce  18,44,000
River Rock Gray/ Vivid Black  18,75,000
Barracuda Silver Denim/ Black Denim  18,75,000
Softail Fat boy Special Vivid Black 20,10,000
River Rock Gray/ Vivid Black  20,60,000
Barracuda Silver Denim/ Black Denim  20,60,000
Stiletto Red  20,75,000
Zephyr Blue/ Black Sunglo  20,75,000

