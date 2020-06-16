2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson Price List Released

Looking to buy a new hog this year? We have the full 2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson price list from across all their model ranges. The price range begins from Rs 5.34 lakh ex-showroom for the Street 750 in its base black shade. The most expensive Harley-Davidson model in India is the Fat Boy Special in red or blue and black at Rs 20.75 lakh. You can find prices for the brand’s Street models, Sportsters and Softail models as well. All the models listed here are BS6-compliant of course and feature updates for this model year. The Forty-Eight Special and Low Rider S are new additions to the lineup, and we’ve ridden the latter already.
ALSO READ: Harley-Davidson Low Rider S First Ride Review: Streetwise Softail
There are certain glaring omissions from the 2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson price list though. Models such as the Roadster, Street Bob, Fat Bob, Breakout, Road King, Street Glide Special, and all of the bar and shield CVO models are all missing in action. Hopefully, the American cruiser maker will bring some more models as the year progresses. We can’t be sure though, as there has been a big management change at the very top of brand’s hierarchy.
ALSO READ: Harley-Davidson Confirm Jochen Zeitz as CEO, Delay Launch of Bronx and Pan America
Check out the full 2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson price list right here –
|Family
|Model – MY20 BS VI
|Colour
|Ex-showroom
|Street
|STREET 750
|Vivid Black
|534,000
|Black Denim
|5,46,000
|Performance Orange
|5,46,000
|Barracuda Silver Deluxe
|5,46,000
|Anniversary Color
|4,75,000
|Street
|STREET ROD
|Vivid Black
|5,99,000
|River Rock Gray Denim
|6,10,000
|Stone Washed White Pearl
|6,10,000
|Performance Orange
|6,10,000
|Sportster
|Iron 883
|Black Denim
|9,38,000
|Barracuda Silver Denim
|9,38,000
|River Rock Gray
|9,38,000
|Scorched Orange/Silver Flux
|9,89,000
|Sportster
|Forty-Eight
|Vivid Black
|10,61,000
|River Rock Gray Denim
|10,89,000
|Stone Washed White Pearl
|10,89,000
|Performance Orange
|10,89,000
|Stiletto Red
|11,40,000
|Sportster
|Forty-Eight Special
|Vivid Black
|10,98,000
|Billiard Red
|11,10,000
|Sportster
|Custom 1200
|Midnight Blue
|10,89,000
|Billiard Red/ Vivid Black
|11,25,000
|Softail
|Low Rider
|Vivid Black
|13,75,000
|Billiard Blue
|13,87,000
|Billiard Red
|13,87,000
|Stone Washed White Pearl
|13,87,000
|Softail
|Low Rider S
|Vivid Black
|14,69,000
|Barracuda Silver
|14,81,000
|Softail
|Fat Boy
|Vivid Black
|18,25,000
|Barracuda Silver
|18,44,000
|Spruce
|18,44,000
|River Rock Gray/ Vivid Black
|18,75,000
|Barracuda Silver Denim/ Black Denim
|18,75,000
|Softail
|Fat boy Special
|Vivid Black
|20,10,000
|River Rock Gray/ Vivid Black
|20,60,000
|Barracuda Silver Denim/ Black Denim
|20,60,000
|Stiletto Red
|20,75,000
|Zephyr Blue/ Black Sunglo
|20,75,000
