2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson Price List Released

Looking to buy a new hog this year? We have the full 2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson price list from across all their model ranges. The price range begins from Rs 5.34 lakh ex-showroom for the Street 750 in its base black shade. The most expensive Harley-Davidson model in India is the Fat Boy Special in red or blue and black at Rs 20.75 lakh. You can find prices for the brand’s Street models, Sportsters and Softail models as well. All the models listed here are BS6-compliant of course and feature updates for this model year. The Forty-Eight Special and Low Rider S are new additions to the lineup, and we’ve ridden the latter already.

There are certain glaring omissions from the 2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson price list though. Models such as the Roadster, Street Bob, Fat Bob, Breakout, Road King, Street Glide Special, and all of the bar and shield CVO models are all missing in action. Hopefully, the American cruiser maker will bring some more models as the year progresses. We can’t be sure though, as there has been a big management change at the very top of brand’s hierarchy.

Check out the full 2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson price list right here –

Family Model – MY20 BS VI Colour Ex-showroom Street STREET 750 Vivid Black 534,000 Black Denim 5,46,000 Performance Orange 5,46,000 Barracuda Silver Deluxe 5,46,000 Anniversary Color 4,75,000 Street STREET ROD Vivid Black 5,99,000 River Rock Gray Denim 6,10,000 Stone Washed White Pearl 6,10,000 Performance Orange 6,10,000 Sportster Iron 883 Black Denim 9,38,000 Barracuda Silver Denim 9,38,000 River Rock Gray 9,38,000 Scorched Orange/Silver Flux 9,89,000 Sportster Forty-Eight Vivid Black 10,61,000 River Rock Gray Denim 10,89,000 Stone Washed White Pearl 10,89,000 Performance Orange 10,89,000 Stiletto Red 11,40,000 Sportster Forty-Eight Special Vivid Black 10,98,000 Billiard Red 11,10,000 Sportster Custom 1200 Midnight Blue 10,89,000 Billiard Red/ Vivid Black 11,25,000 Softail Low Rider Vivid Black 13,75,000 Billiard Blue 13,87,000 Billiard Red 13,87,000 Stone Washed White Pearl 13,87,000 Softail Low Rider S Vivid Black 14,69,000 Barracuda Silver 14,81,000 Softail Fat Boy Vivid Black 18,25,000 Barracuda Silver 18,44,000 Spruce 18,44,000 River Rock Gray/ Vivid Black 18,75,000 Barracuda Silver Denim/ Black Denim 18,75,000 Softail Fat boy Special Vivid Black 20,10,000 River Rock Gray/ Vivid Black 20,60,000 Barracuda Silver Denim/ Black Denim 20,60,000 Stiletto Red 20,75,000 Zephyr Blue/ Black Sunglo 20,75,000