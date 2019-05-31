Greaves Launch an Electric Scooter Called the Ampere Zeal

Greaves Cotton announced the launch of their new electric scooter, the Ampere Zeal, that will avail of the FAME II subsidy.

Ampere Vehicles is the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, and the maker of the Zeal. They have a significant presence in the Indian electric two-wheeler industry, along with a range of low-speed, affordable electric scooters. The Zeal will accelerate from 0-50 km/h in 14 seconds, will have a top speed of up to 55 km/h, and a range of up to 75 km on one charge, with the battery needing 5.5 hours to fully charge.

The Ampere Zeal will avail of the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and hybrid vehicles) subsidy making it a viable mobility option in India. The Ampere Zeal is a compact looking electric scooter that comes with sporty graphics, more conventional proportions and more modern design. Other features include an LED headlight, two speed modes: economy and power and an anti-theft alarm. The next-generation electric scooter is available in five high-gloss metallic colour options.

Ampere’s electric vehicles come with one- to three-year warranty and strong after-sales service across a network of over 300 Greaves Retail stores and in over 5,000 aftermarket outlets across the country.

Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and CEO of Greaves Cotton, said, “Ampere Vehicles known for technical ingenuity combined with Greaves retail scale and efficiency has resulted in successful growth over the last year. Today, we are complete EV ecosystem player with a comprehensive offering of products, services and aftermarket support. We remain committed in bringing about transformation in how people access and experience next-generation mobility solutions.”

We await a ride on the Ampere Zeal by Greaves first-hand to tell you all about it.

Story: Azaman Chothia