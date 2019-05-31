Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Greaves Launch an Electric Scooter Called the Ampere Zeal

by Leave a Comment

Greaves Cotton announced the launch of their new electric scooter, the Ampere Zeal, that will avail of the FAME II subsidy.

Ampere Zeal - side WEB

Ampere Vehicles is the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, and the maker of the Zeal. They have a significant presence in the Indian electric two-wheeler industry, along with a range of low-speed, affordable electric scooters. The Zeal will accelerate from 0-50 km/h in 14 seconds, will have a top speed of up to 55 km/h, and a range of up to 75 km on one charge, with the battery needing 5.5 hours to fully charge.

The Ampere Zeal will avail of the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and hybrid vehicles) subsidy making it a viable mobility option in India. The Ampere Zeal is a compact looking electric scooter that comes with sporty graphics, more conventional proportions and more modern design. Other features include an LED headlight, two speed modes: economy and power and an anti-theft alarm. The next-generation electric scooter is available in five high-gloss metallic colour options.

Ampere Zeal pic WEB

Ampere’s electric vehicles come with one- to three-year warranty and strong after-sales service across a network of over 300 Greaves Retail stores and in over 5,000 aftermarket outlets across the country.

Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and CEO of Greaves Cotton, said, “Ampere Vehicles known for technical ingenuity combined with Greaves retail scale and efficiency has resulted in successful growth over the last year. Today, we are complete EV ecosystem player with a comprehensive offering of products, services and aftermarket support. We remain committed in bringing about transformation in how people access and experience next-generation mobility solutions.”

We await a ride on the Ampere Zeal by Greaves first-hand to tell you all about it.

Story: Azaman Chothia

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Suzuki launch 'Biking Lords' club
Price-to-PS: If Rupees Were Horses
Ducati Set Eyes On Retaining Pikes Peak Record

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap