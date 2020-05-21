Fuller Moto Majestic 2029 Brings Together Past and Future

The futuristic Fuller Moto Majestic 2029 is inspired by a little-known nine-decade-old motorcycle.

Using the Zero Motorcycles FXS electric supermoto as a base, American bike builder Bryan Fuller has created this one-of-a-kind masterpiece, inspired by Frenchman Georges Roy’s Majestic, which made waves when it was first seen at the 1929 Paris Show due to its unconventional monocoque construction.

While the original Majestic’s chassis was manufactured with pressed steel, highly unconventional in the days of bicycle-derived steel tube frames, Fuller’s creation uses 3D-printed titanium components and, like its namesake, the Majestic 2029 is a streamliner, with the chassis and mechanical components encased in all-enveloping bodywork. Both bikes also feature a hub-centre steering system, but that’s where the similarities end.

While the original 1929 Majestic was powered by a longitudinally-mounted in-line four-cylinder 350-cc motor good for a top speed in the region of 80 km/h, the Fuller Moto Majestic 2029’s electric motor turns out 46 hp and 105 Nm, for a top speed of around 140 km/h.

Brian Fuller’s work has pushed the envelope of motorcycle design and building techniques, but unfortunately we won’t be seeing anything like the Majestic 2029 on the road any time soon. This one-off creation was commissioned by the Haas Moto Museum and Sculpture Gallery in Dallas, Texas, where it will join an extensive collection of nearly 200 custom motorcycles.