FMSCI Announces Stimulus Package Due To COVID-19

Due to the reign Covid-19, the postponement of Indian Motorsports leans towards an indefinite period. In light of this happening the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI) announces a stimulus package to support the sport in India.

This package will include the renewal of national competition licenses with a waived fee. In addition organizers with no sponsors will also be allowed free permits. Sponsored events will see a 50 per cent cut in fees.

Organizers of national championship events will receive a one-year extension and also be able to appoint local stewards to reduce travel and accommodation expenses. There’s also word that the FMSCI are working on a virtual racing event to keep racers on their toes. Similar to what we are accustomed to seeing with the Moto GP madmen.

The Indian motorsports industry has seen a recent influx in activities across all disciplines. Motorcycle racing last year saw renewed interest by companies like Suzuki with their JK Tyres Gixxer 250 series, Yamaha continues to be the choice for the Rookie National championship races, TVS continues their own one-make championships, and of course, Honda brought in the Idemitsu NSF 250 series which is the closest riders can get to Moto3 motorcycles in the country. Similarly, the ITC saw Volkswagen officially participating apart from their Ameo Cup championship. Rally on two or four wheels has been running well too.

With the shutdown for the season, all teams and events are worried about the future, especially when considering that sponsors may be forced to hold back their financial support. Hence, this move by the FMSCI is a welcome sigh for motorsports in the country.