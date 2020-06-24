Exclusive Limited-Edition Scrambler Club Italia built for Scuderia Club Members

Ducati have once again tied up with the famous Scuderia Club Italia for a one-off special edition of one of their bikes – the Scrambler Club Italia. This isn’t the first time the brand from Bologna has collaborated with the auto enthusiast club dating back to 1989. In 1995 36 Monster 900 Club Italia examples were made and are now seen as collector items. This time around the Ducati Scrambler 1100 gets the Scuderia Club Italia treatment.

The Scrambler Club Italia gets graphic and accessories to set it apart from the stock model. This also includes an exclusive paint job in a unique blue shade and aluminium finish highlights across the bike. Other changes include bespoke Termignoni titanium silencers, a billet aluminium tank cap with Club Italia shield logo, along with billet aluminium LED indicator bodies, brake and clutch levers, brake and clutch fluid reservoir covers, and frame plugs and footpegs. There is also a classic style headlight mesh guard and heated grips available as standard. Each club member will also get a specially personalised bike cover, a certificate of authenticity, and a hand-crafted Bell helmet in the bike’s colours and with dedicated graphics as part of the complete package.

The head of the Ducati Style Center, Andrea Ferraresi, had this to say about creating this special edition Scrambler Club Italia – “When you get the chance to work alongside people who share your passion for beautifully-made things, for engines and for Italy, enormous satisfaction with the resulting work and the final outcome is virtually guaranteed, The Scrambler Club Italia demonstrates this wonderfully. It represents a perfect balance of sportiness, style and attention to detail. Together with the members of the Scuderia Club Italia, we chose just the right tone of blue, the material for the saddle, the logo and the special equipment package. Nothing was left to chance. Every alteration was meticulously assessed and shared. The icing on the cake was being able to present this inimitable bike to Club members in person, together with Giulio Malagoli, Ducati Product Marketing Director.”

There is also a good cause attached to these bikes as 500 euros from each purchase will go to a COVID-19 charity.