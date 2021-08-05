Evtric Motors Launch New Electric Scooters in India

Evtric Motors are a new EV manufacturer and have launched the Axis and Ride electric scooters in India priced at Rs 64,994 and Rs 67,996 respectively.

Evtric Motors are a new brand that have entered the EV space in the Indian market. They have announced two affordable electric scooters which are targeted at the masses who are considering making the shift to an EV from an ICE vehicle. The company says that they are working towards providing customers with a range of offerings including electric bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, as well as three-wheelers.

These electric scooters come with a detachable lithium-ion battery pack option that provides users with the convenience of charging the battery at their home. The scooters have a motor power of 250W, get a claimed charging time of around 3.5 hours, and a claimed riding distance of over 75 kms on a single charge, with a top speed of 25km/hr. The Evtric Axis is available with four color options: Mercury white, Persian red, Lemon yellow, and Emperor grey.. The Evtric Ride on the other hand is available in Deep Cerulean Blue, Persian Red, Sliver, Nobel Grey, Mercury White colour options.

Booking for these scooters will open online and offline with zero booking amount on EVTRIC Company’s website and the company will also offer 2+ years battery warranty. In the first phase, the brand shall deliver e-scooters across 7 cities including -Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Tirupati, and Hyderabad. The brand plans to accelerate its presence across all the capital cities in the 28 states (plus Uts) in the country over 6 months.

“We have been in the automation space for over a decade. And now we are executing the same in the most ambitious automobile revolution in the history of India. We have begun with the slow-speed e-scooters category, as we understand, given the current technology this would be a justified buy for the day-to-day commute of users. These products will fall in line with the customer expectations leaving them with economic travel and smooth experience,” said Mr. Manoj Patil- MD & Founder, EVTRIC Motors.

