Eighth India H.O.G. Rally Successfully Done

By organizing H.O.G. Rally events, Harley-Davidson India have created an admirable offline social network. Remarkable, to say the least, in today’s ‘connected’ world.

“H.O.G.” stands for Harley Owners Group and, obviously, caters to owners of motorcycles from the Bar and Shield brand. The H.O.G. Rally events are some of the most eagerly-anticipated events on the calendar of an H-D owner.

Earlier this month, 2,400 H-D riders flocked to Goa to complete and then celebrate the eighth edition of this revered Harley tradition. The ride to Goa was planned and executed by 31 H.O.G. chapters from across the country. While the ride was an adventure and expression of freedom in itself, it was only the tip of the iceberg.

The two-day event had many activities including performances by Neha Bhasin, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Raagas 2 Riches, DJ Nasha and DJ Suketu. There was also a custom bike contest featuring some of the country’s best custom builders and international stunt riding champ, Aras Gibieza, kept the crowd entertained with his mind-boggling stunts. Prominent H.O.G. members were recognized and awarded for their motorcycling passion across various parameters.

Commenting on the event, Nigel Keough, Vice-President – Emerging Markets, Harley-Davidson India, said, ‘The Harley Owners Group was created as a way to build longer lasting and stronger relationships with our customers. It gives me immense pleasure to see how countries are imbibing this culture in a big way and we are already over a 7,500-member strong family in India.’

