Ducati Panigale V4 Revealed at EICMA

Derived straight from the MotoGP Desmosedici machine, the Panigale V4 has been revealed at EICMA. If you thought the legendary 1299 Panigale was the closest you could get to experiencing a MotoGP Desmosedici machine, the Panigale V4 hits the ball right out of the park. Ducati released a video of the Panigale V4 tearing around the epic Mugello circuit. Since then, motorcycle enthusiasts – Ducatisti or otherwise – have been smitten. Let’s take a closer look at this much-awaited motorcycle.

Visually, the Panigale V4 continues to echo the clean, aggressive-yet-flowing design that has come to be associated with the Ducati brand. The fairing bears no blemish. It begins with a sharply-cut nose and gets more sculpted as you progress towards the muscular tank. Look beyond the rider’s seat, and your attention will be focused on the single-sided swingarm, showcasing the rear wheel wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber. Even at a standstill, the Panigale V4 is as beautiful as it is formidable.

However, standing still was the last thing it was built to do. Beneath all the glamour is the Desmosedici Stradale; the 90-degree V4 with Desmodromic valve timing – think Desmosedici GP. The Desmosedici Stradale also uses an 81-mm bore (maximum allowed by MotoGP regulations) albeit with a longer stroke than the racing machines. Ducati claim that this move will boost low-to-mid rev torque, and reduce maximum revs so that the power is more manageable. The 1,103-cc unit dishes out a whopping 214 PS at 13,000 rpm.



As if the Panigale V4 wasn’t mad enough already, Ducati have revealed that the Desmosedici Stradale configuration can be boosted to 226 PS after being equipped with an all-titanium Akrapovič racing exhaust, as per Ducati Corse specifications.

The new engine forced the engineers at Ducati to design an all-new frame. Ducati claim that the ‘Front Frame’ (as it is now known) is more compact and lighter than a perimeter frame, and uses the engine as a stressed member. The new frame and the use of lightweight materials have managed to keep the weight of the S and Special versions down to 195 kg. Ducati have revealed that this has resulted in a power-to-weight ratio of 1.1 PS/kg; opening doors for a wide spectrum of possibilities in the performance department.

Talking about the tech, Ducati have left no stone unturned in equipping the motorcycle with the latest in the field. It features the latest-generation electronic package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU), ABS Cornering Bosch EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO (DTC EVO), Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC EVO), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO (DQS EVO), and Engine Brake Control EVO (EBC EVO). It also features three Riding Modes: Race, Sport, and Street, toggled via a five-inch full-TFT console. Braking is taken care of by the Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers.



Ducati also revealed the Panigale V4 S, and the Panigale V4 Speciale. The former is equipped with Öhlins suspension, and top-of-the-line components like forged aluminium wheels, and a lithium-ion battery. The Panigale V4 Speciale is a limited-edition, featuring a dedicated livery, titanium exhaust, and select parts machined from solid components.

We can’t wait to get our hands on this marvel!

Story: Joshua Varghese