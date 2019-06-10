Ducati Hypermotard 950 Launch in India

The much-awaited Ducati Hypermotard 950 is finally going to be launched in India on June 12.

The new Ducati Hypermotard 950 is the replacement for the Hypermotard 939, which has almost sold out in India. The Hypermotard 950 was first revealed at the EICMA 2018 .

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 isn’t a complete overhaul. The 950 is powered by the same 937-cc, L-twin motor. But, what Ducati have done in terms of changes, is that they have increased the compression ratio from 12.6:1 to 13.3:1. The engine is also retuned to produce 80 per cent of its peak torque at 3,000 rpm. Ducati have introduced some other minor tweaks which include new exhaust valve timing, a 53-mm throttle body, a new injection control unit and a new hydraulic clutch. This change in compression ratio now enables the engine to deliver more torque across a wider rev-range and pull cleanly towards the top-end. Read more in our review here. The Hypermotard 950 also offers an SP variant for the international market, that additionally gets a quick-shifter, which is optional on the standard variant.

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 has also shed some weight, thanks to the slimmer steel trellis tubes, with reduced thickness. The resultant weight of the bike due to this change is now 178 kg. The standard model of the Ducati Hypermotard 950 comes equipped with a fully-adjustable Marzocchi USD (upside-down) fork at the front and a Sachs monoshock unit at the rear. The international SP variant gets fully-adjustable Ohlins units, both at the front and the rear.

On the safety front, the new Ducati Hypermotard 950 gets a six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) and Bosch Cornering ABS Evo, which comes with three settings.

Visually, the new Ducati Hypermotard 950 hasn’t changed from the outgoing 939, except the reintroduction of the underseat dual-exhaust barrels, in place of the side-slung single barrel.

At present, the Ducati Hypermotard 950 has no direct rivals in India. Since the new 950 gets some more features, we expect Ducati to give it a slightly higher price-tag than the outgoing 939, which is priced from Rs 11.17 lakh (base ex-showroom).

