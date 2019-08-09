Ducati Diavel 1260 and 1260 S Launched in India

The new Ducati Diavel 1260 has been launched in India for Rs 17.70 lakh while the 1260 S costs Rs 19.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The big, bad devil from Bologna just got a lot badder.

The new Diavel holds very little semblance to its predecessor which was priced from Rs 16.15 lakh onwards. The trellis frame, single-sided swing-arm, sub-frame, wheels, fuel-tank and the shrouds, exhaust, suspension, tail section, and even the engine guard are all-new. It draws power from a new Testastretta DVT 1,262-cc, L-twin engine that produces 159 hp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox which also gets Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down in the 1260 S model.

Suspension is taken care of by an adjustable USD fork up front and a preload and rebound adjustable monoshock at the rear. Öhlins units handle the job in the 1260 S which also gets better braking equipment. The 1260 S also gets some extra electronic wizardry as standard.

We went to Spain earlier this year to test ride this mega monster. Read all about it here.

Story: Joshua Varghese