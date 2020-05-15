Ducati and MT Distribution Join Hands for Urban Mobility

The Italian manufacturers have announced a range of Ducati brand electric mobility by 2020, distributed under license by MT Distribution.

This new partnership between Ducati and MT Distribution has plans of launching seven new products (four electric scooters and three folding e-bikes) which will have Ducati, Ducati Corse and Ducati Scrambler branding on them. This entire range of products has been developed in collaboration with the Ducati Design Centre, which has worked with Italdesign for the e-bikes.

Ducati say that these products were designed for all those who want to move around a city with style and originality and that the entire line will be available for purchase during 2020. The scooters have motors from 250 W (0.34 hp) to 500 W (0.68 hp) while the e-bikes are equipped with 250-W (0.34-hp) motors. The first two electric scooters from this partnership are called Cross-E and Pro II, which will launch on 20 June and 6 July, 2020 respectively.

Ducati Cross-E

The Ducati Scrambler branded Cross-E scooter gets a fat anti-puncture tyre which they say is also suitable for stretches of dirt or very uneven roads. The brushless motor provides a continuous power output of 500W (0.68 hp), which can be taken uphill sections without undergoing any slowdown in pace. A 375 Wh battery pack ensures a range between 30-35 km if a speed of 15 km/h is maintained. The Ducati Cross-E scooter gets a double headlight at the front and a 3.5-inch LCD display where the three riding modes can be controlled from.

Ducati Pro II

The Ducati Pro II, on the other hand, uses a 350-W (0.48-hp) continuous brushless motor and a 280 Wh battery, which allows one to cover a distance between 25 and 30 km. This scooter also gets puncture-proof tubeless tyres and a rear suspension for better comfort. There are also double brakes (electric front and rear disc) and a large 3.5-inch LCD display from which to monitor and manage all the settings.

Apart from this, the folding e-bikes have a stylish design and will be equipped with rear lights integrated into the seat post, a battery that is completely hidden in the frame, and activation of the lights with twilight sensors. More information will be available during the launch. Some models of scooters and e-bikes will also be available at Ducati dealerships and in the Ducati Shop online.