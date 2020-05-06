Droom Launch Jumpstart, A Post-COVID-19 Doorstep Two-Wheeler Service

Digital used automobile marketplace Droom have come up with a novel solution to help vehicles lying idle during the COVID-19 lockdown to get going again, a service they are calling Jumpstart.

This is a doorstep service solution that leverages the brand’s Eco platform and offers technical services that can be called in to conduct basic fixes on bikes and help fire them up after the months of inactivity caused by the pandemic. The services start at Rs 499 and include the likes of tyre checks, testing of critical mechanical functions, and topping up the oil and other lubricants. Apart from the obvious service of jump-starting a two-wheeler with a depleted battery, Droom’s engineers will fix flat tyres, tow the vehicle to a service station, fully top up oil and other lubes, and even give your bike a pressure wash. Add-on services can be pre-booked or included on the spot, and you can either pre-pay or pay on the spot as well. A time slot can be booked in advance to ensure that the technician or ‘Service Ninja’ cam be sent across at a convenient time, and the technician will also offer a status report on your vehicle post the Jumpstart service.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Droom spoke about this service, saying, “In the wake of an extended lockdown, anywhere between 5 to 25 million vehicles in India might not start or move. Eco has come long way from offering any vehicle’s inspection anywhere since 2016 to complete vehicle certification, large automobile fleet health and safety to recent launch of Germ Shield, an antimicrobial treatment for automobiles and facilities. We leverage IOT, AI, cloud infrastructure, mapping technologies for field operations to fully mobile technology driven work flow management for standard service delivery. To serve our customers better, we launched Germ Shield in March and will continues to launch more such unique services in the times to come.”

The basic service package for bikes costs Rs 499, and superbikes costs Rs 699. You can book the Jumpstart service online at Droom’s website or on the Droom App.