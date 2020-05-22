Bike India

Dealer delivers new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Scale Model Style

Auto manufacturers and dealers around the world are coming to terms with the complete shakeup that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought in, but it seems some dealers are dealing with it better than others. Royal Enfield Latvia seem to have found a new way to add a bit more fun to proceedings as they adapt to online bookings and home deliveries for their bikes – delivering the bike as a 1:1 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 scale model.

As you can see from the pictures, RE Latvia know how much us bikers like to think of our machines as playthings, and have played on that very fact by dressing bikes out for delivery up as scale models complete with authentic packaging. The explicit details like the clear plastic window to admire the bike through, the cheeky infographics like 18+ age rating, and 1:1 ratio, and overall design approach of the whole thing is spectacular.

It would be amazing if RE dealers all over the world, India included, would replicate this approach and add that extra sheen of delight to an already great moment of getting your brand new bike by giving it the 1:1 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 scale model look we see here. Although, for the hardcore scale-model collectors out there, this approach may cause a bit of a dilemma. After all, taking the model out and playing with it will bring down its value!

ALSO READ: Royal Enfield 650 Twins and Himalayan Recalled AbroadRoyal Enfield Continental GT 650 at the Isle of Man With Sid Lal & Freddie Spencer

Images Courtesy: Royal Enfield Latvia Facebook Page

