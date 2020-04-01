Coronavirus Update: Motorcycle Industry Does Its Bit

The coronavirus epidemic continues to affect many in our country and here is how the motorcycle industry has stepped up to help.

Heading the charge among the motorcycle manufacturers are the benevolent Hero Group. They have pledged a whopping Rs 100 crore towards Coronavirus relief activities. Half of this amount will go to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or the ‘PM CARES Fund’ while the other half will be used to finance immediate relief efforts. With the combined might of the Hero Group’s resources, their activities include using a 2,000-bed hostel for isolation and treatment, and distribution of food, hygiene kits and rations to those in need. Furthermore, they will also supply ventilators to select hospitals and specially-modified motorcycles have been donated to act as ambulances in rural areas.

Bajaj Group have also pledged Rs 100 crore towards upgrading healthcare infrastructure, food distribution and financial aid.

Honda’s pledge of Rs 11 crore includes backpack sprayers for sanitation work, distribution of food and financial aid to the Central and State governments of the five states where their manufacturing plants are located. They also announced that all the ambulances at their facilities will be available for medical emergencies.

TVS Motor Company also pledged Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for this battle against coronavirus.

On the business front, most prominent motorcycle manufacturers have taken to social media to announce that their products’ warranty and free service schedules will be appropriately managed after taking into consideration the coronavirus lockdown. We salute these manufacturers’ decision in these difficult times to stand by their customers and watch each others’ backs. We will bring you further updates as we receive them.

Story: Joshua Varghese