BS6 TVS Sport Launched

Joining TVS’ new line-up is the BS6 TVS Sport, a fresh update that is compliant with the new emission norms while also featuring some new aesthetic elements.

The biggest change here is, of course, the engine. The 109.7-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder mill is now fuel-injected. Although TVS have elected not to reveal the power output, the peak torque has been displayed as 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. With this update, TVS also claim that the Sport is now 15 per cent more fuel-efficient than before. Both wheels are 17-inchers wrapped in tubeless tyres and the braking is handled by drum units at either end, with a combined braking system in place for the rear brake. A telescopic fork handles suspension duties at the front while twin shock absorbers – with five-step preload adjustability – handle the rear. The BS6 TVS Sport will be available in as many as five colours including a few dual-tone options as well.

The new BS6 TVS Sport will be offered with both kick-start and self-start variants. The former is priced at Rs 51,750 while the latter costs Rs 58,925; both prices are ex-showroom.

Story: Joshua Varghese