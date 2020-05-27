Bike India

BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110 Teased

The BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110 will be joining the brand’s 2020 line-up soon.

A visit to the TVS Motor Company website and then on to their ‘Products’ section will reveal that the Scooty Zest 110 is the only scooter in their line-up that is yet to receive the BS6 update. Now TVS have updated their website with a teaser that hints at the upcoming launch of the BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110. Optimally, we expect the manufacturer to launch the new Zest later this week or in early June.

The Scooty Zest 110 has been around for a fair bit but do not expect to see any radical updates in the styling section. The BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110 is expected to carry forward its well-recognised design with a few minor tweaks to differentiate it from the outgoing model. The new Zest will be powered by the same engine that does duty in the BS6 Jupiter; the 109.7-cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single cylinder unit. It produces 7.5 hp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. TVS claim that the Eco Thrust Fuel Injection (ETFI) engine is 15 per cent more fuel-efficient than its predecessor with noticeable improvement in performance and durability as well.

When launched, expect the BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110 to be priced close to Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom).Watch this space for updates.

Also read: Best 125-cc BS6 scooters in India

Story: Joshua Varghese

