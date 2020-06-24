BS6 Honda Grazia 125 Scooter Price, Specs, Details

The 2020 Honda Grazia 125 has received a style makeover and now gets a BS6 compliant engine and additional features.



Design

The new BS6 Honda Grazia 125 a new split LED position lamp and LED headlamp, 3D-style logo on the side panels, a restyled tail lamp and jet-inspired rear indicators. The scooter will be available in two variants, the basic Standard and the top-end Deluxe. The latter can be identified with its black alloy wheels and disc brake. The big change here is the introduction of an external fuel lid. A feature which was sorely missed in older Honda scooters which had them tucked under the seat. Speaking of which, Honda have re-designed under-seat storage and claim to have improved the quality of the small glove box.

Engine

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have updated the BS6 Honda Grazia with a fuel-injected 124.9-cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, which comes with the company’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) system. Honda haven’t shared the power figures yet, but it will be close to the BS4 version’s output of 8.63 PS and 8.94 Nm.

For a jolt-free crank-up, the company has equipped the BS6 Honda Grazia with Honda ACG Starter which uses the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding. There are a host of other new technologies like the Swing Back feature which lead to engine start with less effort. New bits on the BS6 Honda Grazia 125 (Deluxe variant) also includes the fuel-saving idle-stop system, which automatically switches the engine off during brief stops and re-started with a simple twist of the throttle.

Features

Honda have introduced a host new features to keep things interesting and justify the hike in price. The BS6 Honda Grazia 125 is now equipped with a multi-function switch that unlocks the seat and open external fuel lid with a single switch. Yes, the scooter finally gets an engine kill switch. Essentially, the ignition switch doubles up as an engine kill switch when pressed upward. Now the 125-cc scooter also boasts of an integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, and a side stand indicator with engine-cut off.

As expected, the BS6 Honda Grazia 125 finally gets a completely digital instrument console which throws information such as – distance to empty, average fuel efficiency and real-time fuel efficiency. As before, you still get the three-step ECO indicator, a clock, service due indicator among others.

Suspension and Brakes

Honda bring the three-step adjustable suspension at the rear, along with a telescopic suspension upfront, but more importantly, the scooter’s ground clearance has been increased by 16 mm to make the ride more comfortable. As before, the BS6 Honda Grazia 125 retains the Combi Brake System (CBS), with an equalizer that helps distribute braking force proportionately between the front and rear wheels.

Warranty

The BS6 Honda Grazia is one of the first scooters in the country to offer six-year warranty package which includes a three-year standard warranty along with an option three years extension.

Price

The new BS6 Grazia 125 will be reaching showrooms shortly and is priced at Rs 73,336 for the Standard variant (ex-showroom) which is about Rs 11,000 more expensive than before. You get to choose between a range of colours including Mat Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Axis Grey.