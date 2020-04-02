BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Pulsar 220F and NS 160 Launched

It is the age of a new emission norms and there are three new BS6 Bajaj motorcycles in the market.

The first of this trio is the BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160. This budget cruiser now receives a price tag of Rs 94,893; slightly over ten grand more than the previous model. Engine duties continue to be shouldered by the 160-cc, air-cooled, now fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that produces 15 hp at 8,500 rpm (500 rpm higher) and a peak torque of 13.7 Nm (0.2 Nm more) 7,000 rpm. Cosmetically, the motorcycle remains the same.

Next up is a familiar model in the Bajaj line-up that has now made it into the new era as well; the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F. To comply with the new emission norms, fuel-injection makes a comeback to the familiar 220-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It now produces 20.4 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 18.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Visual changes have been kept to a minimum but the price has been hiked; almost Rs 10,000 over the previous model, that is, Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 has also been launched at a Rs-10,000 premium over the previous model. The 160.3-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine now produces 17.2 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm and receives fuel-injection as well. Cosmetic changes are once again a bare minimum.

Story: Joshua Varghese