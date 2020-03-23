BS-VI TVS Jupiter Launched

The new BS-VI TVS Jupiter has been officially launched with priced at Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom) for the top end Classic variant.

So what’s new in the BS-VI TVS Jupiter? Well, fuel-injection, for starters. TVS have two different varieties of fuel-injection as part of their arsenal, as Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, explains, “We have taken the opportunity of changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focused on the Indian commuter. ” Since RT-Fi is a performance-spec fuel injection system, TVS have decided to go with ET-Fi for the Jupiter, and they claim that this latest avatar of the Jupiter now offers 15% better fuel efficiency than its predecessor.

And there are other improvements too. Haldar has expanded on these as well, saying, “TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi delivers enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. Staying true to our promise of “Zyada ka Fayda” TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi comes with a convenient front mobile phone cubby, USB charger and a new tinted visor. I am confident that our customers will continue to repose their faith in TVS Jupiter in the years to come.”

TVS have also added a new colour option into their fold called Indiblue, and it is the very same particular shade of purple that you see in the accompanying pictures. That takes the colour-palette up to three shades when you include the previously available Sunlit Ivory and Autumn Brown into the mix. TVS have also confirmed that the other variants of the Jupiter – namely Base, ZX, and Grande will be phased into the line up soon. What hasn’t changed is the single-cylinder, air-cooled 109.7 cc engine although it does produce half a horse’s worth of power more, rated at 8 hp at 7,500 rpm and retains its 8.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. As before, the Classic variant gets disc brakes all-round and 90/90 12 tubeless tyres.

If you want to know how this new BS-VI TVS Jupiter fares in the real world, stay tuned because we’ll have a review ready for you as soon as we can get our hands on this latest edition of the brand’s family scoot.